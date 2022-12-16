Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Sells 24,287 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 24,287 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $69,460.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $220,800.00.

ARC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 150,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

