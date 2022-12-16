Komodo (KMD) Trading 6.7% Lower This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Komodo has a market cap of $27.16 million and $400,681.93 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00260570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00085567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00057224 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000216 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,192,902 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

