Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stake Cut by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $34,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 146.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $1,676,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.75.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $270.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.84. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.05 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

