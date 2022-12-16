Kenneth J. Matson Sells 2,573 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.25. 646,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $122.12.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 216.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

