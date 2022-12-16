Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBCP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $485.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

