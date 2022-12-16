KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $14.90. KDDI shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 255,107 shares traded.

KDDI Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KDDI Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

