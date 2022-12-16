Kava (KAVA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $291.23 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004887 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $291.23 million and approximately $59.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00074660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00053250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001214 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022586 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000236 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 350,178,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,212,037 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

