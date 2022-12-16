Kaspa (KAS) Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $82.13 million and $2.23 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $881.66 or 0.05173784 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00490903 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,957.17 or 0.29106578 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,181,641,338 coins and its circulating supply is 15,181,642,513 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,177,390,541 with 15,177,391,128.346739 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00578918 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,156,780.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

