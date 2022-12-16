Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $175.00. 25 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kardex in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day moving average of $161.54.

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

