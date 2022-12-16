Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 9,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.
Kanzhun stock traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 19.41. 30,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.55. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of 9.74 and a 12 month high of 37.50.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
