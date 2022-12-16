Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 9,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Up 0.3 %

Kanzhun stock traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 19.41. 30,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 15.55. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of 9.74 and a 12 month high of 37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 20.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,604,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,569 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 52.9% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,820,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 57.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 228,995 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.