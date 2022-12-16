JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price to $15.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of DLocal stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. DLocal has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DLocal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

