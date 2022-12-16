JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $34.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.59. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $92.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $141.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 2.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.