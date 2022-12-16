JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DM. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Desktop Metal Stock Performance
Shares of DM stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.58.
Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
