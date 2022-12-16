JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DM. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of DM stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

