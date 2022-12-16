JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $67.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NYSE:MCB opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $597.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.11. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $54.47 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.84.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 33.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
