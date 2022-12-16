JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €280.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($294.74) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($210.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($238.95) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($252.63) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

MTX opened at €199.50 ($210.00) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €184.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €179.65. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €149.20 ($157.05) and a 1-year high of €221.10 ($232.74). The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

