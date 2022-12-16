Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.89) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Johnson Matthey from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($31.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.3 %

JMPLY stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.5086 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

