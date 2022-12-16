John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WDGJF. HSBC upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $1.58 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.