John Wiley & Sons, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 3.9 %
WLY stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Wiley & Sons (WLY)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.