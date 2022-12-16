John Wiley & Sons, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.347 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 3.9 %

WLY stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLY. TheStreet raised John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

