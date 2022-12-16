John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.34. 216,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.95. John Wiley & Sons has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $58.20.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 79.43%.

Institutional Trading of John Wiley & Sons

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

