Jesse C. Crawford Purchases 8,500 Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $46,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,415,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,675,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

Shares of CRD-A traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,041 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

