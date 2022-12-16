Jesse C. Crawford Purchases 8,500 Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $46,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,415,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,675,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Crawford & Company Stock Performance
Shares of CRD-A traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,041 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.
Crawford & Company Company Profile
