Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genco Shipping & Trading’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.4 %

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.02%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 60.58%.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.