Jeff Mcneil Sells 15,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $314.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.17 and a 200-day moving average of $264.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.82.

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.