Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

