IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $112,659.77 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,212.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 1.6 %

ISEE stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 131,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,992 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 556,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 128,387 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Further Reading

