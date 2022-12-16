iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 73,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.28.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

