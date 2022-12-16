iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Lifted by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $40,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after buying an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.16 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.