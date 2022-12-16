iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.27

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.27 and traded as low as $26.16. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 476,066 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.