iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 311,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,290. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period.

