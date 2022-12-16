iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

