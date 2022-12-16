iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

