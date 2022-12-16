Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vaccitech worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

VACC opened at $2.37 on Friday. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $88.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72.

Vaccitech ( NASDAQ:VACC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Vaccitech plc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

