IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Trading Up 7.9%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 28,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 48,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

