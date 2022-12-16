IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Trading Up 7.9%

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2022

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBTGet Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 28,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 48,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.