Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 33,884 put options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the average daily volume of 20,010 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 485,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 154,487 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 52,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,584,000.

