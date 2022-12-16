Investors Buy Large Volume of Horizon Therapeutics Public Call Options (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,203 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 4,886 call options.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $113.00 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

