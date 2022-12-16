Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 115,709 call options on the company. This is an increase of 76% compared to the average volume of 65,778 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

