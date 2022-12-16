Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $143.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

