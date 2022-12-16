Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter.

