Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
