Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Up 12.2% in November

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSMO traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 128,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,161. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

