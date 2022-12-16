International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 222 ($2.72) to GBX 144 ($1.77) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered shares of International Distributions Services to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Distributions Services from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.67.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $5.04 on Monday. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.