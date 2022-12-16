Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 21,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 20,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.
Intellinetics Stock Down 7.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.
Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellinetics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics
About Intellinetics
Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellinetics (INLX)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.