Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 21,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 20,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Intellinetics Stock Down 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellinetics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellinetics

About Intellinetics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:INLX Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Intellinetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.