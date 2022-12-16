Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Anil Sukumaran Sells 3,955 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at $564,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Anil Sukumaran sold 821 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $6,075.40.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 2.2 %

IAS stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -915.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 14.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

