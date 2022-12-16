Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Anil Sukumaran Sells 3,955 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at $564,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Anil Sukumaran sold 821 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $6,075.40.
Integral Ad Science Stock Down 2.2 %
IAS stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -915.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09.
Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
