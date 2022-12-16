Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) were down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 55,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 81,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRG shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

