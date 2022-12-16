Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $81,870.12 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50.
Warby Parker Stock Performance
WRBY stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Warby Parker
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 318.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 855,714 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 128.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 38.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 705.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 814,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 713,096 shares in the last quarter.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warby Parker (WRBY)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.