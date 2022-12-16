Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CFO Sells $81,870.12 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $119,619.50.

WRBY stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 318.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 855,714 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 128.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 38.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 705.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 814,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 713,096 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

