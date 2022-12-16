Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Insider Sells $49,483.70 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $49,483.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Get uniQure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

