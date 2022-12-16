Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 3,613 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Miriam Provost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Miriam Provost sold 4,315 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $269,816.95.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
