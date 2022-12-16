Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 3,613 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Miriam Provost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 13th, Miriam Provost sold 4,315 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $269,816.95.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $59.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

