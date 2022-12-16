Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Sells 398,944 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 398,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $7,919,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $34,784,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 4,576,879 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $82,429,590.79.

On Monday, November 21st, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 416,931 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $7,571,466.96.

On Friday, November 18th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00.

NYSE:TOST traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.74. 6,083,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.71. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Toast by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

