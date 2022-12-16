Insider Selling: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Director Sells 20,004 Shares of Stock

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $193,438.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,352.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PWP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 299,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $809.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.80. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 35.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

