Insider Selling: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KNTK opened at $32.76 on Friday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $44.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $4,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

