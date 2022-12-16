Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,066 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 430,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,605,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00.
- On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.
CorVel Stock Performance
CRVL opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.47.
Institutional Trading of CorVel
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About CorVel
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorVel (CRVL)
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.