Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,066 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $159,963.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 430,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,605,932.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Friday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $308,460.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 4,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.86, for a total value of $150,860.00.

On Friday, November 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $75,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $225,390.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $153,160.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $155.00.

On Monday, November 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $78,215.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

CRVL opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.47.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,760,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CorVel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CorVel

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.