Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axonics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of AXNX traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.56. 1,544,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,510. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter worth $287,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth $839,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axonics by 432.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Axonics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

